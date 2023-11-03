Mayor of Long Beach addresses growing safety concerns

The Mayor of Long Beach is expressing deep concern and has taken to social media to announce forthcoming safety measures to address growing issues in the city.

While specifics will be provided next week, some steps have already been revealed. A memo from the city states that the police department is reallocating some of its bike safety officers and quality of life officers to enhance their presence, particularly in neighborhoods such as downtown Long Beach.

These actions come in response to escalating concerns about public safety. Recent incidents, including a homeless man committing a lewd act in the downtown area of Long Beach, have prompted frustration among local business owners. In the mentioned incident, the man remained despite efforts by onlookers to make him leave. Frustratingly, it took an hour for police to respond to the 911 call and arrive at the scene.

In the past three weeks, the salon in the area had been robbed, one of its employees sexually assaulted, and the recent incident involving the homeless individual. Business owners are calling on city leaders to take action and address the growing safety concerns in the community. They emphasize the need for increased police presence and more robust enforcement of existing laws, such as trespassing and illegal substance use.

City leaders are now working on developing a comprehensive plan and intend to report back to the city council. The business community is closely monitoring the situation to assess the effectiveness of the proposed measures in ensuring public safety.