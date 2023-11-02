Sexually aggressive homeless man highlights safety concerns in Long Beach

A man was seen committing a lewd act outside a nail salon in Long Beach – further raising the alarm on the ongoing homeless crisis in the city’s downtown.

"So in the past three weeks, the salon has gotten robbed by a homeless. One of my employees got sexually assaulted and now this," said Valesko Quinones, the business owner.

Quinones said she banged on the window and yelled at him, but the homeless man refused to stop the lewd act.

She said it took about 90 minutes before police arrived and deal with the homeless suspect.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

"I feel hopeless," Quinones said. "Do I have to carry a concealed weapon? Do I have to go to those extremes."

She said she has been talking to the city’s mayor, who is apparently promising her more police patrols and more lighting.

"How many people have to die?" Quinones said. "How many people have to get stabbed? How many people have to get sexually assaulted? For him to actually put more cops out there or do what’s necessary to keep us safe.