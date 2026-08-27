Bass and Raman clash over street vendors: Placement, permits, and restaurant competition

The Brief Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman are clashing over street vending regulations as part of the Los Angeles mayoral debate. Bass supports location limits to protect traditional restaurants, while Raman advocates for easier permitting to bring vendors into the legal system. Out of an estimated 50,000 street vendors operating in LA, fewer than 700 hold active permits, with only 53 permitted for food sales.



A growing fight over street vendors is heating up the Los Angeles mayoral race. Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Nithya Raman are taking different positions on how the city should regulate the booming sidewalk food scene, with the debate centering on location restrictions, permitting hurdles, and competition with traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants.

What we know:

Raman spoke one-on-one with FOX 11 Wednesday in West Los Angeles, standing alongside a taco stand and defending street vendors as an important part of the city’s culture and economy.

In a written statement to FOX 11 Wednesday, Bass’ office emphasized that the mayor supports street vendors and said her administration has taken steps to help them operate legally. At the direction of Mayor Bass’ office, the LAPD has stopped issuing criminal citations to street vendors and is working to dismiss all criminal citations issued in error.

Bass’ administration also said it has invested millions of dollars in the Sidewalk Vending Cart program, including nearly $500,000 this fiscal year. The program is designed to help street vendors establish or expand their businesses.

By the numbers:

50,000: The estimated number of street vendors operating across Los Angeles, according to an email from the California Restaurant Association obtained by FOX 11.

687: The total number of active permits held by vendors as of September 2024.

53: The number of active permits issued specifically for food vendors as of September 2024.

$27.51: The reduced annual street-vending permit fee following an effort led by Raman in 2024.

Nearly $500,000: The amount invested this fiscal year by Bass’ administration into the Sidewalk Vending Cart program.

The other side:

Some restaurant owners say they are struggling to compete with vendors who they say do not face the same costs and regulations.

Nicolas Montano, owner of Los Toros in Chatsworth, said restaurants pay rent, fees, and permit costs that many street vendors do not. Montano shared photos showing vendors operating near his restaurant and raised concerns about food safety.

What they're saying:

The issue became a major flashpoint during last week’s mayoral debate.

"I do not think you should have a food vendor in front of a restaurant," Bass said during the debate. She compared the issue to homelessness, saying, "Just like you shouldn’t have encampments in front of restaurants or in front of schools."

Raman pushed back on the debate stage.

"Different people go to different places to eat. The market is segmented," she said.

Speaking to FOX 11 in West Los Angeles, Raman added, "We wanted residents of this city to know we’re not attacking street vendors, we really want to celebrate them."

When FOX 11 asked Raman whether having only 53 active food permits was acceptable, she said, "I think we need to make sure it’s easy for people to get these permits."

Raman pointed to work source centers and partnerships with vendors in her district designed to help them navigate the permitting process. Asked whether the city should increase enforcement to ensure vendors are following regulations and obtaining permits, Raman said enforcement is part of the permitting system.

"And actually bringing more people into the permitting network helps us regulate them better," she said.

Addressing the competition from street vendors, restaurant owner Nicolas Montano told FOX 11, "Obviously they don’t pay the same fees, rents, and permits and stuff."

Montano also raised food safety concerns, adding, "Open flames out in the street, no refrigeration, nowhere to wash your hands. If you think about it, if more restaurants close, what’s happening to those employees? Where are they going to go?"

In a statement, the mayor’s office said, "Street vending is a quintessential part of L.A.’s world-class food scene and a livelihood for thousands of hardworking Angelenos."

What's next:

Raman said the city needs to make it easier for vendors to obtain permits and enter the legal system. The mayor’s office said Bass will continue meeting with street vendors and developing policies based on their needs.