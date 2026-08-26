San Bernardino man attacked in hot tub forgives teen suspects

The Brief Greg Medina is recovering after a group of teens allegedly attacked him in a San Bernardino apartment complex hot tub. One suspect’s father contacted Medina, and the teens were expected to face charges after meeting with him. A GoFundMe was launched to help Medina with missed work and medical bills tied to his head injuries.



A man is recovering after he was viciously attacked by a group of teens while he was relaxing in a hot tub at his apartment complex in San Bernardino.

The backstory:

The victim, Greg Medina, described feeling a massive blow to his head. Greg was kicked by one of the two teenagers targeting him, sending his glasses and AirPods flying into the tub.

Greg then realized his phone was stolen. He tried to chase the kids, but it was too late.

Security video of the incident made rounds on social media. Then, in a shocking turn of events, the dad of one of the suspects gave Greg a call.

What they're saying:

"I was shocked," Greg recalled in an interview with FOX 11’s Laura Diaz.

The dad revealed he was going to turn the boys in to the San Bernardino Police Department. Greg and one of the suspects’ dads arranged a meeting between the victim and his underage attackers.

Instead of a tense confrontation, Greg extended forgiveness to the boys.

"We got there, and I looked them in the eyes and shook their hands," Greg recalled.

He then revealed he gave the teen attackers a hug, drawing tears.

"I told them, ‘I know you’re scared. Scary things are going on, but you’ll be OK,’" Greg said.

The kids are expected to face charges, as they told Greg they were hoping to make a TikTok video of the incident.

Greg says he still feels the negative effects of the concussion from the incident.

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help Greg, as the incident forced him to miss time away from work, in addition to the medical bills linked to the head injuries. Those looking to help can click here for more information.