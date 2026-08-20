Mystery sewage odor near Marina del Rey linked to Cedars-Sinai construction, hospital says

The Brief Marina del Rey residents say a sewage-like odor has lingered near Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey for roughly six weeks, leaving some feeling sick. Cedars-Sinai said construction of an emergency sewer holding tank is connected to the odor and that excavation work has been paused. AQMD said it is investigating the reported odor concerns, while Cedars-Sinai said the agency determined the odor does not fall within its jurisdiction.



A mysterious sewage-like odor has been hanging over a Marina del Rey neighborhood for roughly six weeks, leaving residents frustrated and, in some cases, feeling sick.

Residents living near Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey say the smell has become nearly impossible to escape.

"It smells like sewage; it’s not table water," said Laura Clementi, who lives nearby.

Another resident described it as an unbearable stench.

"Like going into an outhouse that’s really bad, that’s been there for a year. It’s horrible," said David Levy.

The odor became such a problem that neighbors created a group chat to try to figure out where it was coming from.

"We’ve all been messaging people, like, ‘What is this smell?’" Clementi said.

Their suspicions eventually turned toward construction at the nearby hospital.

"Even with my windows closed and the AC going, I wake up to the smell. I wake up at 5 a.m. with this sewage smell. It’s making me nauseous," Clementi said.

Levy said the smell has even driven people away from the area.

"It’s unbearable. I was over here yesterday to get gas. I had to leave because it was so bad," he said.

Residents say the odor appears to be strongest near the hospital construction site.

"Even the AQMD came out the other night. He sent us a text, saying it was so bad he had to put on a respirator," Clementi said.

Cedars-Sinai now confirms its construction work is connected to the odor.

The hospital is installing an emergency sewer holding tank on the southwest side of the campus. Cedars-Sinai says the tank is required by state law and will help the new hospital remain operational during a major earthquake or other natural disaster.

During excavation, groundwater has periodically drained into the construction site. The hospital says the water is treated before entering storm drains, but it releases an odor when it mixes with storm drain runoff.

SkyFOX video from Thursday showed water filling the excavation site, while cellphone video appeared to show runoff mixing into the marina.

"It fills you with the smell of sewage. Definitely takes your appetite away immediately," said neighbor George Gerace.

"It’s ironic the hospital is the one making me sick," Clementi said.

Cedars-Sinai said it has paused excavation work "out of an abundance of caution" and is working with the Los Angeles Sanitation Bureau to resolve the issue.

The hospital also apologized to the surrounding community and said it has been in regular contact with neighbors.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District said it is aware of the reported sewage odor concerns and has received a handful of complaints from the area.

"This is an active, ongoing investigation," the agency said.

Cedars-Sinai said AQMD investigators visited the construction site and determined the odor does not fall within the agency’s jurisdiction.

For residents, the goal is simple.

"I want it to go away. I just want my life back," Levy said.