Max Fire evacuations lifted after Stevenson Ranch brush fire threatens homes

The Brief A brush fire burned 31 acres near homes in Stevenson Ranch, prompting evacuation orders before firefighters stopped its forward progress. Residents watched flames move up a hillside and recalled previous fires that threatened their neighborhood. Evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening, no homes were lost, no injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.



Evacuation orders were lifted Monday evening after a brush fire burned near homes in Stevenson Ranch and sent firefighters racing to stop flames from reaching a neighborhood.

The Max Fire started around 4:20 p.m. in brush below homes near Southern Oaks Drive and Magnolia Lane.

Residents watched flames move up the hillside as aircraft and ground crews worked to keep the fire from spreading closer to the community.

Michelle Meyerson, who called 911, said the fire changed quickly.

"I would say it went from a plume of just dark smoke to all of a sudden we saw massive flames all the way at the end of the street," Meyerson said. "It raced up the hill in no time."

Dan Shierts said he raced home after getting a call from a neighbor. He said the lighter wind helped slow the fire compared with other fires the community has seen.

"It wasn't like any of the other fires," Shierts said. "This one burned a lot slower."

Residents said the fire brought back memories of past close calls.

Jeff Morrow, a homeowner, said a 2003 fire came from the opposite direction and burned to the end of his cul-de-sac.

"All of us had to evacuate that one," Morrow said. "We weren't able to stay at all because it was much worse than this."

Cheryl Nelson said her neighborhood has dealt with several fires before.

"We've had three fires here before," Nelson said. "We stood here and fought it ourselves."

Fire crews stopped the fire's forward progress by early evening after it burned 31 acres, and evacuation orders were lifted. No homes were lost, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the Max Fire remains under investigation. Firefighters were expected to remain in the area overnight to watch for hotspots.