Matthew Perry: Patient calls doctor arrested for actor's death 'unprofessional'

The office of Dr. Salvador Plasencia was closed Friday after the physician was arrested Thursday for federal charges relating to Matthew Perry’s ketamine death.

A sign on the office’s door in Calabasas Friday said, "Clinic closed for the weekend, we will be back Monday."

"He was kind but unprofessional," said a woman who was Dr. Plasencia’s patient. "We didn’t fill out forms."

According to the patient, she had been going to Dr. Plasencia for two years and saw him as recently as last week.

"He seemed tired and not as friendly," said the patient. "I’m shocked. It’s terrible. We trusted him for two years."

Exclusive FOX 11 video shows Dr. Plasencia pacing as investigators raided his Santa Monica home in January. Federal prosecutors are now naming him, along with Jasveen Sangha "The Ketamine Queen" the two lead defendants in this case.

"I wish this was shocking. Unfortunately, it’s a repeat with what we saw with opioids," said Harry Nelson.

Nelson is a Los Angeles healthcare attorney and has represented several physicians who have celebrity clients with drug addictions.

"The defense is going to argue presumably that they were informed by Matthew Perry, his manager, or other people around him, that there were people in place to make sure it was done safely," said Nelson. "The problem is doctors have a fundamental responsibility they can’t delegate to managers."

Authorities claim Dr. Plasencia, and the so called "Ketamine Queen" worked together and, through Perry’s own personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who isn’t a medical professional, gave the actor large amounts of ketamine.

"We wanted to discover the source of the supply for the ketamine, but we also wanted to see how extensive this was and the danger to the community," said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

The patient of Dr. Plasencia with whom FOX 11 spoke Friday said she hopes justice is served.

"Lock him up," she said. "I think, lock him up."