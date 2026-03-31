Live explosive found in US Marine's luggage at Palm Springs airport

The Brief TSA agents at Palm Springs International Airport discovered a live 25mm explosive round in the checked luggage of a U.S. Marine on Monday. The individual, identified as 30-year-old Ryan Weaver, claimed he found the heavily corroded ordnance in a field a year ago and believed it was inactive. The Riverside County EOD team confirmed the round was live using X-ray technology and safely destroyed it in a nearby desert area.



A U.S. Marine was detained at Palm Springs International Airport after security personnel discovered a live 25mm explosive round in his checked baggage.

What we know:

On Monday, March 30, just afternoon, TSA personnel identified the ordnance during a routine screening of checked bags.

The suspect, Ryan Weaver of Henderson, Texas, told investigators he had kept the item for a year after finding it in the field, under the impression it was a non-explosive training round.

Because the device was severely rusted and lacked identifying paint markings, the Riverside County Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team was called to the scene.

Using X-ray technology, specialists confirmed the round was a live explosive rather than a training aid.

What they're saying:

"During the investigation, the suspect told officers he had found the ordnance in the field approximately a year earlier and kept it, believing it was not live," according to a statement from the Palm Springs Police Department.

Officials noted that the "extensive rust and corrosion" made it nearly impossible to identify the round's status through visual inspection alone.

What's next:

The Palm Springs Police Department is submitting the case to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for a potential violation of California Penal Code section 18710, which governs the possession of destructive devices.

Weaver also faces potential administrative discipline from the U.S. Marine Corps and significant civil penalties from the TSA.