Man, woman found fatally shot at Oxnard train station identified

The two victims found dead at a train station in Oxnard over the weekend have been identified.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Nicole Albillar and 57-year-old William Tenner, both of Oxnard, were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the Oxnard Transportation Center in the early morning hours of June 19. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the motive of the shooting remains ongoing.

Police said Albillar and Tenner were discovered by transit employees on the train platform just north of the center in an area not visible from the street and secluded along the train tracks.

The city offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for homicide in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kaya Boysan at 805-385-7645.

