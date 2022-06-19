2 found shot to death at Oxnard train station

An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death at a train station in Oxnard Sunday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. on a platform at the Oxnard Transit Center on E. Fourth Street.

According to police, the two victims - a 66-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman - were seated on a bench on the train station platform along the tracks north of the center.

Both victims died at the scene.

Police said it's believed that the victims were there for several hours before being discovered by police.

The identities of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.