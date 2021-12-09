Suspect in FOX News Christmas tree fire released after arraignment

The man suspected of lighting fire to a giant Christmas tree outside the FOX News Channel was arraigned and placed on supervised release, according to the NYPD.

Craig Tamanaha, 49, who is homeless, denied being responsible for the fire during his arraignment Wednesday.

The artificial tree was set on fire just after midnight Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Tamanaha faced several charges including arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly conduct.

The charges against him were not eligible for monetary bail. Tamanaha was due back in court on Jan. 4, 2022.

Security for the cable news network noticed the man climbing the tree in FOX News Square and alerted the NYPD. The suspect ran off when the cops arrived. He was taken into custody without incident, the NYPD said.

Repairs to the destroyed tree totaled more than $500,000. FOX News planned to set up a new Christmas tree Thursday. Crews in Mount Vernon worked quickly to create the replacement. An on-air tree lighting ceremony was scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

