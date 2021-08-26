Expand / Collapse search

Man who broke into Newport Beach house killed by occupant

Home invasion in Newport Beach turns deadly

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - A man who allegedly forced his way into a Newport Beach home Thursday was fatally shot by someone inside.

Police were called just before 4:15 a.m. to Indus Street and Redlands Drive regarding a report of a man with "mental health issues" or under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for Newport Beach police.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, forced his way into a nearby residence and was shot by an occupant as officers were responding to the call, Rangel alleged.

