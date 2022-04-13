Man wanted for series of 'grab and go' retail thefts arrested in Inglewood

A man wanted in a series of "grab and go" thefts was arrested Wednesday in Inglewood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Julian Gutierrez was involved in a robbery at the Nike Store in East LA as well as multiple "grab and go" style retail thefts which occurred from February through April.

Detectives say Gutierrez had thousands of dollars worth of new clothing in his vehicle at the time of his arrest. Officials say the clothes had tags and security devices still attached. Losses from the Nike store are estimated at over $150,000.00.

Gutierrez is believed to be part of a larger group of thieves and "utilizes juveniles to assist in commission of the crimes", according to statement from the sheriff’s office. At least one juvenile is in custody in connection with the Nike Store thefts and is suspected in many others.

RELATED: LA follow-home robberies spike in April after March drop

Brazen follow-home robberies across LA connected to more than a dozen gangs, LAPD says

"At the time of arrest, Suspect Gutierrez was out of custody on court ordered "ankle monitoring" as a result of a late 2021 Robbery arrest, as well as out of custody on his "Own Recognizance" resulting from an early February Grand Theft arrest in Torrance," read a statement from the department.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Officials say Gutierrez admitted to several recent "grab and go" thefts in Southern California region, including thefts from a Ross store in Huntington Park and Downtown Los Angeles.

Detectives are working closely with other local law enforcement agencies to determine how many additional crimes Gutierrez and his "crew" may be responsible for.

He was booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station for Robbery and Grand Theft and is being held on $55,000 bail.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.