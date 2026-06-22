Man walking home from shift at FIFA World Cup in LA hit, killed by suspected DUI driver

The Brief An Inglewood mother is mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son, who police say was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver while walking home from work. The victim, Aaron Avery, died at the hospital, according to his mother. Avery's mother says he was an organ donor whose kidneys, liver and pancreas have already helped save another person's life.



A grieving Inglewood mother is speaking out after losing her 22-year-old son, who police say was hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver just two days into a new job working security for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Kimberly Hill says her son, Aaron Avery, was walking home from his shift at Los Angeles Stadium, knowing during the NFL season as SoFi Stadium, late Monday night, June 15, when police say the driver struck him near Van Ness Avenue and 102nd Street in Inglewood.

"We can't take it. It's just too much. He was a good person," Hill said.

Hill says doctors told her Avery suffered severe head trauma and was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital.

"He had a lot of head trauma, and he was unresponsive, and they did everything they could for him," Hill said.

Avery did not survive his injuries.

But Hill says her son's death isn't the end of his story.

Avery was an organ donor, and Hill says his kidneys, liver, and pancreas have already helped save another person's life.

"It was the right and left kidney, the liver and pancreas," Hill said. "He's able to save a life. I'm happy."

Through her grief, Hill has a message for other parents and for young people like her son.

"Always tell your loved ones. I don't care if you're arguing, always say, 'I love you,' and for you youngsters out there, please, please put your location on."

Inglewood police arrested the suspected DUI driver.

Investigators are asking any witnesses who haven't yet spoken with police to come forward.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Avery's family. Those looking to help can click here.