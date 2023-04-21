Man throws caged puppy into Tujunga wash

A 25-year-old man was behind bars Thursday for allegedly tossing a caged puppy over a fence and into the Tujunga Wash -- an act that was caught on home security video and widely viewed.

Daniel Arias of Tujunga was arrested Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty and was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to police and jail records.

The disturbing video surfaced March 27, showing a man exiting a brown Chevrolet Tahoe near Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court, opening the vehicle's rear liftgate, removing a caged puppy and tossing the cage and animal over a fence before driving away.

After the video went public, police went to the area and spoke to a resident who said he went into the wash to retrieve the puppy, initially finding only the empty crate but then finding the injured animal.

The roughly 2-month-old puppy was placed in the care of Los Angeles Animal Services, police said. Veterinarians who examined the animal said the puppy suffered injuries likely due to the fall, but police said the animal is expected to recover and be put up for adoption.

"Detectives investigating the case successfully followed up on leads and gathered valuable information from the public," according to the LAPD. "With the community's assistance, they identified the suspect."

Arias was arrested at his home without incident, police said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the LAPD Foothill Division at 818-834-3115. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.