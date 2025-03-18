Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed on Metro platform in Universal City; police search for suspect

By
Published  March 18, 2025 10:29pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Man stabbed on Metro platform in Universal City

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the platform at a Metro station in Universal City.

The Brief

    • A man was stabbed on a Metro platform in Universal City.
    • The stabbing happened before 9 p.m. at the station on Lankershim Boulevard.
    • The suspect is on the run.

LOS ANGELES - Police in Universal City are searching for the man who they say stabbed a man on a Metro platform on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The stabbing happened on the platform at the station on Lankershim Boulevard some time before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.

SUGGESTED: Suspect arrested after morning stabbing aboard Metro train in downtown LA

Officers said the suspect made a run for it. They are still looking for the suspect.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition was unknown as of Tuesday night. 

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect. 

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyLos Angeles