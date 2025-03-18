Man stabbed on Metro platform in Universal City; police search for suspect
LOS ANGELES - Police in Universal City are searching for the man who they say stabbed a man on a Metro platform on Tuesday night.
What we know:
The stabbing happened on the platform at the station on Lankershim Boulevard some time before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.
Officers said the suspect made a run for it. They are still looking for the suspect.
What we don't know:
The victim's condition was unknown as of Tuesday night.
Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.
It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.