Man stabbed on Metro platform in Universal City; police search for suspect

The Brief A man was stabbed on a Metro platform in Universal City. The stabbing happened before 9 p.m. at the station on Lankershim Boulevard. The suspect is on the run.



Police in Universal City are searching for the man who they say stabbed a man on a Metro platform on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The stabbing happened on the platform at the station on Lankershim Boulevard some time before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.

SUGGESTED: Suspect arrested after morning stabbing aboard Metro train in downtown LA

Officers said the suspect made a run for it. They are still looking for the suspect.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition was unknown as of Tuesday night.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspect.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing.