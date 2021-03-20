Man sought in three assaults in the San Fernando Valley

article

Police circulated video footage of a man they believe is connected to various assaults in the Sherman Oaks area.

On March 9, at about 9 p.m., a woman was walking her dog on the sidewalk when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground. He then punched her and attempted to strangle her, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The suspect stopped the attack when a passerby intervened. The suspect then fled on foot through an alley located south of Ventura Boulevard and east of Murrieta Avenue.

Police said he is also believed to have assaulted victims in two other incidents. The first occurred on Feb. 9 at about 5 p.m. in the 13400 block of Moorpark Street. The second occurred on Feb. 12, at about 8 a.m., in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a 5-feet-6-inch tall Black male with a muscular build, between 25 to 35-years-old, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a hooded black sweatshirt with a large emblem on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe along the side.

Detectives at the LAPD's Van Nuys station urged anyone with information regarding the attacks to call them at 818-374-0085.

