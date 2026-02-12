Fire in Marina del Rey Harbor destroys 2 boats overnight

The Brief A fire broke out in the Marina del Rey late Wednesday night. Flames erupted near the Anchorage at Marina Harbor apartments. Two boats were destroyed by the flames.



Fire crews responded to a late-night boat fire in Marina del Rey that spread to a nearby vessel, authorities said. The fire broke out Wednesday night near the Anchorage at Marina Harbor apartments.

What we know:

Firefighters responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Via Marina near Tahiti Way where a 50-foot power vessel docked between two other boats caught fire. The flames spread to at least one neighboring vessel.

A security guard in the area told FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez he called 911 to report the fire before helping evacuate two women from one of the boats along with their cats.

Multiple social media posts showed dramatic video of flames lighting up the harbor as Los Angeles County Fire crews worked at the scene.

What we don't know:

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities haven't released information on who owns the boats or confirmation on fuel leaks or harbor contamination.