Man shot while walking with wife, baby in West Hollywood

The Brief Authorities are searching for a gunman after a daytime shooting in West Hollywood. The victim was shot while walking with his wife and a baby. Witnesses described a single loud gunshot, and neighbors say the violence is alarming following another nearby shooting days earlier.



Authorities are searching for a gunman after a brazen daytime shooting in West Hollywood left a man wounded while he was walking with his wife and baby.

The shooting happened along West Norton Avenue, where witnesses said a single, loud gunshot rang out before the victim collapsed.

"I heard a very loud gunshot, and then screams from the young man that got hit," said witness Dale Turner, who rushed to help.

Turner said he found the victim on the ground in severe pain.

"He was writhing in pain. I tried to get him to calm down," Turner said. "Apparently, the bullet went through both of his legs. That’s why I knew it was a pretty high-caliber bullet. It sounded like a cannon going off."

According to law enforcement, the victim is in stable condition.

Neighbors say the violence is especially alarming in what is typically a quiet neighborhood — and comes just days after another nearby shooting.

Less than half a mile away, on North Vista Street last week, a woman was shot while standing on her balcony in a separate incident.

"We walk our dog in the morning over there. What do you think is going on out here? I have no idea," said neighbor Patricio Figueroa. "We have a lot of senior citizens out here — they’re all scared."

Another longtime resident said the recent violence has shaken the community.

"I feel unsafe. I’ve lived here for 33 years," the neighbor said.

Investigators have not said whether the two shootings are connected, but both appear to be random and remain unsolved.

"Who would do such a thing? Not around here," Turner said. "Hopefully, they catch them. I feel terrible for the wife and child that witnessed all that."

Police have not released descriptions of any suspects in either case, and no arrests have been made.