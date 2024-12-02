Man shot, killed by police in Torrance

A man was shot and killed by police in Torrance.

The Torrance Police Department responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oregon Court. When police arrived, they approached a man they had identified as a suspect.

The encounter between the suspect and the man ended in a shooting that left the suspect dead.

Officials did not specify what the suspect was actually wanted for. It is also unknown which crimes, if any, the person shot and killed by police was linked to prior to Monday's deadly incident.

The name of the person shot has not been released to the public.