Man shot to death near Long Beach Grand Prix

By
Published  April 13, 2025 11:54am PDT
Long Beach
Deadly shooting near Long Beach Grand Prix

Homicide detectives cordoned off nearby streets as the investigation continued, but the Grand Prix was uninterrupted.

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The investigation continues Sunday into the shooting death of a man in downtown Long Beach, close to where the Long Beach Grand Prix IndyCar race was taking place, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Saturday near Pacific Avenue and Ocean Boulevard. 

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Grand Prix went on uninterrupted.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

At least one person was apparently detained, but it's unclear if that person or anyone else was arrested. 

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Long Beach Police Department.

