Man shot to death near Long Beach Grand Prix

The investigation continues Sunday into the shooting death of a man in downtown Long Beach, close to where the Long Beach Grand Prix IndyCar race was taking place, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Saturday near Pacific Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The Grand Prix went on uninterrupted.

SUGGESTED: 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

At least one person was apparently detained, but it's unclear if that person or anyone else was arrested.

SUGGESTED: Long Beach PD seeks public's help identifying hit-and-run crash suspect

The identity of the shooting victim was not released.