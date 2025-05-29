Man shot to death in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Long Beach after a man was shot to death early Thursday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting just after 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Harding Street.
At the scene, officers found the victim lying on the ground next to a car in the driveway. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The victim died at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim's identity is unknown.
Information on the suspect or suspects involved was not immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Long Beach Police Department.