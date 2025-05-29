Man shot to death in Long Beach

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway in Long Beach after a man was fatally shot early Thursday morning. The victim was found in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his upper body and died at the scene. The victim's identity and information about any suspects are currently unknown.



A homicide investigation is underway in Long Beach after a man was shot to death early Thursday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call reporting a shooting just after 5:15 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Harding Street.

At the scene, officers found the victim lying on the ground next to a car in the driveway. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity is unknown.

Information on the suspect or suspects involved was not immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.