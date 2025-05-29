Expand / Collapse search

Agoura Hills home displaying Palestinian flag targeted in hate crime: LASD

By
Published  May 29, 2025 7:04am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
article

Authorities are searching for a man accused of a hate crime in Agoura Hills on Sept. 28, 2024. / Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for a man accused of a hate crime in Agoura Hills last year.
    • The suspect allegedly damaged a home's front door and made racially charged threats referencing a Palestinian flag.
    • Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of a hate crime in Agoura Hills last year. 

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place on Sept. 28, 2024 at around 2:10 p.m. at. home in the 30400 block of Passageway Place. 

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing a white shirt and black pants, allegedly pounded on the home's front door, causing damage, and made threatening statements referencing a Palestinian flag displayed in a window. 

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.

The Source: Information for this story is from a special bulletin published by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on May 15, 2025.

Crime and Public SafetyAgoura Hills