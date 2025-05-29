Agoura Hills home displaying Palestinian flag targeted in hate crime: LASD
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of a hate crime in Agoura Hills last year.
What we know:
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place on Sept. 28, 2024 at around 2:10 p.m. at. home in the 30400 block of Passageway Place.
The suspect, described as a man in his 30s wearing a white shirt and black pants, allegedly pounded on the home's front door, causing damage, and made threatening statements referencing a Palestinian flag displayed in a window.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.
The Source: Information for this story is from a special bulletin published by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on May 15, 2025.