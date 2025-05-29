Simi Valley Jewelry Heist: Slithering suspect cuts through wall and safe to steal millions

A Simi Valley family is devastated after a burglary suspect went to great lengths to rob their safe, without even stepping foot inside the small business.

What we know:

Security footage shows a man slithering on the floor of a candy/coffee shop next door to the jewelry store that was robbed.

The suspect entered Dr. Conkey's Candy & Coffee shop through the roof. He then slithered his way to the wall adjacent to the jewelry store, then used power tools to cut through six to eight inches of concrete. Once the wall was cut, the suspect then cut through the safe of the jewelry store.

The owners of 5 Star Jewelry & Watch Repair say in total there were two suspects and believe they spent several hours cutting through the wall and safe. The incident happened Sunday night into Monday morning.

What they're saying:

"Every precaution, we have a 5,000 pound safe bolted to the ground. We can't be any more diligent than we are," said store owner Johnathon Yousseff.

"Only the protection of God that will help us," his dad added.

They told FOX 11 that millions of dollars worth of jewelry were stolen.