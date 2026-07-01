Man sentenced 24 years to life for murder of teen outside El Sereno torta shop

The Brief David Anthony Zapata was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison for the murder of a Los Angeles teenager and the attempted murder of a second man. In May 2023, Zapata fatally stabbed 17-year-old honors student Xavier Chavarin outside a restaurant before stabbing and injuring Daniel Villalobos hours later. Zapata was arrested following an hours-long standoff at his Alhambra home and subsequently pleaded no contest to the charges.



David Anthony Zapata was sentenced to 24 years to life for the murder of 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin, as well as the attempted murder of Daniel Villalobos, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced.

The backstory:

On May 3, 2023, Chavarin was stabbed in the back while he was waiting for his mother in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard.

Zapata then drove away and, hours later, returned to the same location and stabbed Villalobos multiple times. Villalobos was taken to the hospital and survived the attack.

He was taken into custody following an hours-long standoff at his home in Alhambra the following morning.

On May 6, the 35-year-old pleaded no contest to all charges.

More about the victim

Chavarin's family said he was a straight-A student at Wilson High School. The teen was standing outside King Torta restaurant in broad daylight waiting for his family to pick him up down the street from his school when the deadly attack occurred.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

What they're saying:

"Xavier Chavarin was a 17-year-old honors student with his entire future ahead of him. His life was stolen in a sudden, unprovoked attack that forever changed his family's lives," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "While nothing can undo that loss, this sentence ensures the defendant will be held accountable for his crimes. I want to thank the several Deputy District Attorneys of Central Trials 13 for their outstanding work in securing this conviction and delivering justice for Xavier, Daniel Villalobos and their families."