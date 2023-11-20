Gascón announces charges against man accused of pointing rifle at West Hollywood charter school

On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against the man accused of pointing a rifle directly at the campus of Larchmont Charter School in West Hollywood as parents were dropping off their kids.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the school located in the 1200 block of North Fairfax Avenue following reports that a gunman, later identified as 32-year-old Vahe Armen, had pointed a rifle at an employee on campus from the school parking lot while parents were dropping off their kids.

Gascon said around 8 a.m. as students were arriving, a school administrator directing traffic allegedly saw Armen pointing a rifle. The administrator then ushered students into the school building while Armen went back to his car and drove away.

Armen was found on the 6800 block of Sunset Boulevard and arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies also allegedly located a weapon in Armen’s vehicle.

He faces several charges, including one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of weapons on school grounds.

"In an era plagued by an epidemic of mass shootings at schools across our nation, every parent in America faces an unimaginable fear when they send their children to school. It is an unfair burden that no parent should bear." Gascón said. "We must prioritize the safety and well-being of our community, particularly our children. They deserve nothing less than a nurturing environment free from the threat of violence."

Armen, who is currently being held on $5 million bail, faces a maximum sentence of 7 years, 4 months in state prison.

