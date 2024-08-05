Woman fatally stabbed at Lake Elsinore Walmart

article

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred inside a Walmart store in Lake Elsinore.

Deputies responded to the Walmart on Central Ave. around 7 a.m. Monday for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses reported seeing a woman being stabbed by a man. The victim died at the scene and the suspect was taken into custody.

Their relationship is unknown.

Walmart released the following statement, "We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Lake Elsinore store. The facility will remain closed as we work with police during their investigation. We offer our condolences and support to the family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed."

No additional details were released.

