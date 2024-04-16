Man murders 17-year-old chihuahua in Inglewood

"Chiquita was my favorite baby. It was very tiny and sweet," laments a heartbroken Ramona, a resident of Inglewood.

Her beloved 17-year-old chihuahua met a tragic end after a heartless individual subjected her to a ruthless attack that shocked the entire neighborhood.

The brutal attack was caught on security camera, the footage reveals the horrifying truth: Chiquita was kicked and subsequently run over by a bicycle, all at the hands of a man who callously disregarded her life.

Ramona's daughter, Lola, recounts the brutality, describing how the assailant callously continued his assault on Chiquita,

"He just started running her over repeatedly, he put on gloves, he picked her up and started doing other things on the floor as she's crying," Lola said.

Adding to the cruelty of the situation, this attack took place in full view of the perpetrator's young daughter, who pleaded with him to stop, to no avail.

Chiquita was killed on April 10, 2024. One day later, Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rogelio Diaz for allegedly killing a cat named Mimi in Lawndale. After looking at the security video, detectives believe he is the same person who killed Chiquita.

"He's a maniac, you know, because if he does that with a little dog, imagine with a child," Ramona said.

"Chiquita has been in our lives for a very long time, and for someone to do something to her, he's just not right in the head. It was just very sad to see, heartbreaking," said Lola.