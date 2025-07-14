Man mauled to death by pit bulls in Lancaster

The Brief A man was fatally mauled by pit bulls at a home in Lancaster on Saturday night. Deputies responded to a "vicious animal" call and found the man being attacked by two pit bulls; one dog was shot by a deputy. Four pit bulls were recovered from the scene, and their fate is currently unknown.



A man died on Saturday night after being mauled by pit bulls at a home in Lancaster, authorities announced Sunday.

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 44000 block of 22nd Street East in response to a "vicious animal" call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man being attacked by two pit bulls. A deputy discharged a firearm, striking one of the dogs in the leg.

Paramedics transported the man to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, sheriff's officials stated.

Representatives from the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control were dispatched to the residence and took four pit bulls into custody, including the dog that had been shot.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what would happen to the dogs following the incident.