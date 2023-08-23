Man killed on the job while trimming trees at Agoura Hills home

A tree trimmer was killed on the job Wednesday while working on the front lawn of a house in Agoura Hills.

Firefighters responded to a call at the 4000 block of Lewis Rd, just south of the 101 Freeway at approximately 10:30 a.m. The call reported that a person was trapped about 40 feet up in a tree, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities have not shared the victim's identity but said that the circumstances of the death are still under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.