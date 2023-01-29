Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver

One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officials said their initial investigation showed that a man, driving a Toyota Camry southbound on Magnolia Avenue was hit by a Hyundai Sonata heading north in the southbound lanes. The impact also caused the Toyota to crash into several parked cars.

The driver of that Hyundai was identified as a male adult resident of Downey. According to police he was traveling "at a high rate of speed" when the collision happened. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified as police work to notify his family.

At this point in the investigation officials said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who saw that crash to contact detectives at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by logging in to lacrimestoppers.org.