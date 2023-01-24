Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody

article

One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police.

According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.

Images from SkyFOX over the scene of the crash showed two dark-colored SUVs. Witnesses told officers that one of the drivers involved in the collision got out of their car and shot at the other driver. The driver who was shot was taken to a local hospital with what police called a "non-life-threatening" injury.

Police took the alleged shooter into custody and recovered a gun. Officers said the motive of the shooting isn't clear yet, but "it appears both individuals involved are known to each other," according to police.

Police have asked people to stay away from the area of Broadway between the 500 and 700 blocks while officers continue to investigate.