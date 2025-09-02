Man killed in 'heinous crime' at Burning Man unidentified

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at the Burning Man festival on Saturday. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying both the victim and a potential suspect. The incident occurred as the festival's main effigy was burning, prompting a search for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time.



The death of a man who was found in a pool of blood at the annual Burning Man art and music festival in the northwestern Nevada desert is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Sheriff's deputies responded to the gathering in the Black Rock Desert about 110 miles north of Reno on Saturday, Aug. 30.

The incident was reported when the festival's signature wooden effigy, known as the "Man," was set alight.

According to authorities, they believe the homicide occurred in the area between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. in the makeshift encampment called Black Rock City.

The investigation so far has included interviews with several participants, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believe this appears to be a singular crime but urged those at the festival to be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's office described the victim as a white man between 35 and 40 years old, 6 feet tall, and 200 pounds, with short brown hair and facial hair.

What's next:

Festival organizers have stated they are cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

The festival ended on Monday, Sept. 1.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-273-5111.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Pershing County Sheriff's Office.



