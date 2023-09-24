Man killed, 2 others shot in Wilmington

A gunman killed a man in his 50s and wounded two other people in a residential neighborhood of Wilmington, authorities said Sunday.

All three victims were in the 1000 block of Sanford Avenue when the assailant approached them at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and fired shots striking them all, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot.

Paramedics rushed the wounded trio to a hospital, where the man in his 50s died from his gunshot wounds. A man about 36 years old was listed in critical condition and a 32-year-old woman was listed in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.