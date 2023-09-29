Man in luxury vehicle robbed and shot in LA's Beverly Grove area

The search is on for three suspects after Los Angeles authorities said a man driving a Lamborghini was robbed and shot in the Beverly Grove area early Friday morning.

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 4 a.m. from Fairfax Avenue and 1st Street.

The LAPD later determined the robbery shooting occurred at 3:35 a.m. and the suspect' vehicle was described as a dark-colored Tesla.

Investigators said gold, cash and a purse were stolen from the victim.

SUGGESTED: $1.5M ancient Buddha statue stolen from LA gallery recovered

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera told FOX 11 he woke up to the sounds of screaming.

The LAPD did not provide a detailed description of the suspects who were last seen going westbound on 1st St.

