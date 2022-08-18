Man found dead in Corona church parking lot

An investigation was underway after a man was found dead in a church parking lot in Riverside County, authorities said.

Investigators with the Corona Police Department were called to the Corona Church of Christ in the 800 block of South Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday regarding a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive.

Arriving officers found a man in his 30s with signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside County detectives were also called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Lisa Larios at 951-279-3662 or via email. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 951-817-5837.

