Man found dead inside upscale high-rise in DTLA

The Los Angeles Police Department launched a homicide investigation following a shooting at an upscale high-rise apartment building in downtown LA on Sunday night.

LAPD officers were called to the building located at the intersection of 8th and Francisco streets around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man dead inside the residential building. The name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and a description of a suspect was not available. As of Monday morning, no arrests were announced by the LAPD.

No further details were immediately released.

