Man fatally shot by police in Hyde Park

An argument between two men in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles escalated into a physical confrontation Thursday evening, leading to Los Angeles Police Department officers fatally shooting a suspect.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department Gang Enforcement Detail Unit officers observed two men arguing at Hyde Park and Crenshaw boulevards at 6:20 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers approached to investigate, one suspect fired multiple shots. LAPD officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The LAPD is currently interviewing the second man involved in the argument, who has not been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the suspect was firing at the officers or at the man he was arguing with, according to LAPD Officer David Cuellar.

Additionally, it is not immediately known if there is a connection between this shooting and a violent candlelight vigil that took place at the same location on Tuesday night, during which LAPD officers were attacked and at least eight patrol vehicles had their tires punctured.