Expand / Collapse search

Man and dog killed in East Hollywood house fire

By
Published  January 19, 2026 9:24am PST
East Hollywood
FOX 11
Man, pet killed in East Hollywood house fire

Man, pet killed in East Hollywood house fire

Authorities Monday were investigating a house fire in East Hollywood that killed a 53-year-old man and his dog.

The Brief

    • A man and his dog died Sunday afternoon in a house fire in East Hollywood.
    • Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures.
    • The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in East Hollywood that claimed the lives of a man and his dog on Sunday afternoon. 

What we know:

The fire broke out at a single-story home located at 1323 Kenmore Ave just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly so it did not spread to nearby homes. 

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released. 

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

East Hollywood