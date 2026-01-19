Man and dog killed in East Hollywood house fire

The Brief A man and his dog died Sunday afternoon in a house fire in East Hollywood. Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.



Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in East Hollywood that claimed the lives of a man and his dog on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The fire broke out at a single-story home located at 1323 Kenmore Ave just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly so it did not spread to nearby homes.

What we don't know:

The man's identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.