Man and dog killed in East Hollywood house fire
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in East Hollywood that claimed the lives of a man and his dog on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
The fire broke out at a single-story home located at 1323 Kenmore Ave just before 3 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly so it did not spread to nearby homes.
What we don't know:
The man's identity has not been released.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.