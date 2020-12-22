Man documents friendship with homeless woman on Skid Row on TikTok, buys her an apartment

A man who wanted to help those in need in Los Angeles has developed a strong friendship with a woman who was living on Skid Row.



Isaiah Garza was driving around with a friend and came across Robin who was walking around barefoot at the time. He asked Robin for her shoe size, and then returned with a pair of shoes and $40. He made a TikTok video, and it went viral.



"Since then, I've taken her shopping. I've taken her to get her hair done and we've built this amazing relationship and just last week, we did this crazy viral video and I ended up getting her an apartment for a year paid off completely and today, I'm playing Santa Claus and bringing her a Christmas tree," said Garza.



Robin was overjoyed by receiving a Christmas tree saying she was just thinking about trying to buy a small one from the 99 cent store. Garza also bought her decorations for the tree.



"I'm a strong believer in prayer and I had prayed the day that I met him because I was having financial problems and it was God sent and it just means the world to me," said Robin.



Robin said she has endured many struggles over the years, including being in an abusive relationship and being addicted to drugs.



"Being addicted to crack for 32 years and God delivered me. It's been some years now and a lot of detriment and things have happened throughout the previous years and to have this breakthrough finally, it's just beyond words," said Robin.



Robin described Garza as an "angel."



Garza has created a GoFundMe page for Robin to help with the apartment lease for another year, food, furniture, a car, healthcare and more. Garza plans to keep the public updated on their friendship through TikTok.



"At the end of the day I feel like I'm here for a reason and I have the resources to be able to help people so it'd be crazy for me to not help people during this time. I think that people need heroes right now in this world with everything happening with the pandemic and I'm here to do my part and change lives," said Garza.

