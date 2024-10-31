Man covered in blue paint runs away from cops in Los Angeles

A bizarre scene unfolded in downtown Los Angeles as a man covered in head to toe in blue paint led police on a foot chase.

The man, believed to a Dodger fan, was trying to leave marks on the sidewalk with the paint he was coated in and the Los Angeles Police Department officers caught him on the act.

The video appears to show at least two people who had nothing to do with the tagging get plowed by the LAPD officers trying to catch the blue paint man.

It is unknown why the painted man was covered in blue in the first place or what message he was trying to send.

