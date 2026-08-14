Man convicted in Pop Smoke's murder gets additional prison time over smuggled fentanyl: report

The Brief A man convicted in the fatal 2020 shooting of rapper Pop Smoke will serve an additional four years in state prison following a drug smuggling incident. Authorities observed the convict's mother attempting to pass him a balloon containing 25 blue pills and a small amount of blue powder inside a juvenile facility. The convicted shooter was 15 years old at the time of the killing and was originally slated to serve time in a juvenile facility until age 25.



One of the men convicted in rapper Pop Smoke’s murder will serve a longer sentence after his mother reportedly attempted to help smuggle fentanyl into a juvenile facility, the LA Times reported.

What we know:

Deijae Jester confessed to fatally shooting the "Dior" rapper in February 2020 in the Hollywood Hills. He was 18 when he confessed and was 15 years old at the time of the deadly shooting.

The LA Times reported on Thursday that Jester was sentenced to an additional four years in state prison when his mother, Nickia Randall, allegedly attempted to provide her son with drugs.

In the report, the LA Times detailed an incident when security guards observed Randall passing a balloon to her son. According to a report, the balloon had 25 blue pills and a "small amount of blue powder" inside.

In addition, the report reveals Randall gave birth to her son while she was serving a prison sentence herself and was released in 2021.

The backstory:

The New York rapper, born Bashar Jackson, was shot and killed while he was in the shower during a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills in February 2020. He was 20 years old.

A Los Angeles Police Department detective testified that the attackers stole the rapper’s diamond-studded Rolex watch and sold it for $2,000.

Pop Smoke performs at the Soulfrito Music Festival at Barclays Center on August 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arik Mazur/Getty Images) (Getty Images) Expand

Jester was among four people charged in the rapper’s killing. He was expected to serve time in a state juvenile facility until he turned 25 because he could not be charged as an adult under state law given his age at the time the crime was committed.

One of the other suspects, Corey Walker, was sentenced to 29 years in state prison for his role in the killing.

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