Man claims police brutality after violent Burbank arrest caught on video

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The Brief Aerin Robinson is accusing the Burbank Police Department of police brutality following his October 2025 arrest, which was captured on body camera video. Robinson and his attorney say his movements were caused by a medical condition, not drug use, and argue officers wrongly assumed he was under the influence. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed the criminal case against Robinson was dismissed after a preliminary hearing.



LOS ANGELES – A graphic video shows a man, Aerin Robinson, having his face bloodied and, at one point, being hit with a Taser by police in Burbank.

Robinson, who was initially stopped for allegations of drug possession and resisting arrest, is now accusing the Burbank Police Department of police brutality over the October 2025 incident.

The body cam video begins when Robinson is already down. His face is bloodied. He's being hit with a Taser by officers. FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez reports there were no access to videos prior to Robinson being on the ground.

In the videos, you do not see anything related to drugs. He does have some erratic movements because of his medical condition, but that's not because of drugs.

"No prior drug use," Robinson said.

Robinson claims he was walking near his daughter's home when he was stopped. His attorney claims he appears to have some kind of medical condition that causes him to jerk constantly, which is why they believe officers may have assumed he was under the influence of drugs, although the attorney says it was simply because he was African American and walking on the street.

Robinson's attorney confirms his client has been stopped by at least two other police departments and arrested for resisting arrest.

"With respect to him having been charged previously and not convicted of anything, that's because walking while Black should not be a crime," attorney Bradley Gage said.

"The court dismissed everything because, as we understand it, it was a charge of resisting arrest, which, when you look at the videos, they speak for themselves."

The Burbank Police Department issued the following statement in response to Robinson's public claims that he was a victim of police brutality:

"The Burbank Police Department is aware of the video being circulated regarding the October 2025 arrest of Mr. Aerin Robinson.

We recognize that incidents involving police use of force can generate public concern, particularly when limited portions of an incident are shared publicly. We also recognize the importance of providing the community with accurate information while respecting the integrity of established review processes.

Every use of force by members of the Burbank Police Department is subject to a thorough review under the Department’s policies and applicable law. In this case, the incident was reviewed through those established processes and was also presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which independently evaluated the matter and filed criminal charges against Mr. Robinson related to the incident.

We remain committed to professionalism, accountability, and transparency. However, we do not comment on pending litigation or personnel matters."

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirms that case 25PDCF00737 was dismissed by a judge after the preliminary hearing. The case included the following charges: one felony count of resisting an executive officer, one misdemeanor count of battery on a peace officer, and one misdemeanor count of resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.