Man charged with stabbing Amazon employee at Mission Viejo warehouse

A 29-year-old Santa Ana man was charged Monday with the stabbing of an Amazon employee in Mission Viejo.

Andrew Ariel Alfaro, who worked for a third-party delivery service partner for Amazon, is accused of stabbing the Amazon employee at the company's warehouse in Mission Viejo Tuesday morning. He was charged with attempted murder with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim and the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. to the warehouse at 25725 Jeronimo Road regarding the stabbing, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Woodroof.

The 48-year-old woman victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, Woodroof said.

It was unclear what prompted the attack or how the two were acquainted.