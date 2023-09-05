Man charged with murder for Brea apartment complex shooting

A 28-year-old man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting a 21-year-old man at an apartment complex in Brea.

Sidney Bararchie Clarke of Brea was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the discharge of a firearm causing death.

He is accused of killing Logan Kahmar of Brea, according to police.

Clarke, who was arrested Thursday, was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records.

Brea Police Department officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Raintree Apartment Complex at 650 N. Tamarack Ave., near Central Avenue, on multiple calls regarding shots fired, the department said.

When officers arrived they found Kahmar, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what prompted the shooting, or the relationship — if any — between Clarke and Kahmar.