Man charged with Long Beach sex assault in broad daylight pleads not guilty

A man accused of attacking a woman from behind and lifting her dress on a Long Beach sidewalk pleaded not guilty Monday to felony and misdemeanor charges.

Miguel Angel Avila Figueroa, 30, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of assault with the intent to commit a forcible sex crime and misdemeanor sexual battery. He is due back in a Long Beach courtroom Nov. 14, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

Figueroa is accused of attacking the woman about 2 p.m. Oct. 20 near Linden Avenue and East Broadway — an encounter that was caught on surveillance video. The video showed the victim walking on a sidewalk in a dark dress, passing a man who is sitting on the sidewalk. After she passes by, the man stands up and begins following her, eventually grabbing and lifting her dress from behind before she falls to the ground. A witness nearby approached the man as he tried to leave, but the suspect ran away. He was gone before police arrived.

The District Attorney's Office had initially declined to file a felony case against Figueroa and referred the matter to the Long Beach City Prosecutors, which charged him with misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and vandalism.

But the City Prosecutor later urged the District Attorney's Office to reconsider the case, while also presenting additional information to county prosecutors.

On Friday, the new charges were announced, including the felony count.

"The pursuit of justice requires careful scrutiny and a commitment to upholding the safety of our community," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement Friday. "In light of new evidence, we have taken decisive action to ensure that those who commit serious sex crimes are held accountable. I commend the victim for her bravery in coming forward. I want to emphasize that we will pursue this case with unwavering commitment. The accused will be held accountable for his actions."

The alleged victim, Rebekah Pederson, told Fox11 that what happened to her was "absolutely disgusting."

``When I turned around, I did notice he started picking up his pants," Pedersen said. ``If it wasn't in broad daylight, and that (good Samaritan) was sitting there, (the suspect) would have raped me."

According to jail records, Figueroa remains jailed in lieu of $275,000 bail.