Man charged with killing man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana

A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana.

Robert Rodriguez Alarcon was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Alarcon is accused of killing the victim on Aug. 11. The criminal complaint identifies the victim only as Aaron P.

Alarcon did not enter a plea at his Monday arraignment, which was rescheduled for Oct. 12 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

SUGGESTED: Woman killed in domestic violence-related shooting in Fontana; suspect sought in Amber Alert

Alarcon has prior convictions for attempted robbery at an ATM and assault with a semiautomatic firearm in January 2014 when he was sentenced to nine years in prison. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon in February of last year for an attack that occurred on Sept. 11, 2020, according to court records.

Authorities with Santa Ana police and the Orange County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to messages requesting further details.