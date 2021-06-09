Man charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, fatally shooting Good Samaritan who tried to intervene

article

A Tujunga man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting a good Samaritan who tried to intervene, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Thursday.

Shane Rayment, 37, faces one felony count each of murder, kidnapping, criminal threats, injuring a girlfriend, first-degree residential burglary with person present and possession of a firearm by a felon.

"It’s especially tragic when a good Samaritan becomes a victim," District Attorney George Gascón said. "I send my heartfelt condolences to his family. Mr. Fletes will always be remembered for his heroic actions on behalf of another."

Police said that Rayment was having a fight with his ex-girlfriend in North Hollywood on Sunday when Roberto Fletes, 42, tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Rayment.

The deadly shooting happened at 2:26 p.m. Sunday at 11378 Hatteras St., according to police.

Following the shooting, police said that Rayment forced his ex-girlfriend into a vehicle and fled the scene with her.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Hemet Police conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle Rayment was believed to have been driving, after ditching the pick-up truck that was initially used in the commission of the murder/kidnapping.

Officers took Rayment into custody without incident.

The victim of the kidnapping was discovered in the vehicle, battered and bruised, but alive. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said another man was in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, but detectives determined that the man had no involvement in the murder and kidnapping and was released from custody.

Rayment was booked for murder and is currently being held in lieu of a $3 million bail.

