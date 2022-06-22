Man charged with hate crime in North Hollywood drive-thru assault arrested

A man charged with a hate crime for allegedly attacking an Asian-American family at a North Hollywood drive-thru last month is now in custody, according to authorities.

Nicholas Weber, 31, of Sylmar was arrested this week the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Weber is accused of attacking the Roque family at a McDonald's drive-thru lane in North Hollywood back on May 13.

According to representatives of the family, Nerissa and Patricia Roque were waiting at the drive-thru when their car was struck from behind by Weber's car. That's when Weber allegedly got out of the car, approached the family and started hurling anti-Asian slurs at them, telling them he was going to kill them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family attacked, subjected to racial slurs at North Hollywood drive-thru ask for full prosecution

While the family waited for police to show up, another member of the family, Gabriel Roque, arrived to check on his wife and daughter. That's when the family says Weber physically attacked Gabriel and Nerissa Roque before a bystander jumped in to stop him. Gabriel Roque was taken hospital after having suffered multiple injuries, including a broken rib.

"This was the most traumatic experience of our lives. I feared that the suspect would kill us because of what we looked like–because we are Asian," said Patricia Roque.

Weber has been charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of battery. He was scheduled to be arraigned back on June 8, but did not appear in court, so a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested earlier this week for an unrelated matter in Orange County and held on the warrant.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family attacked at fast food drive-thru in North Hollywood; Suspect made threats, used slurs

"The unprovoked assault on members of our community is wrong and will not be tolerated," District Attorney George Gascón said. "Our message against violence and racial hatred must be loud and clear. We will hold accountable the people who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County."

The Los Angeles Police Department is still investigating this case.