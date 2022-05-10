Man charged with carjacking pregnant woman in Santa Ana; unborn child dies

A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with a violent carjacking in Santa Ana that left a pregnant woman in critical condition.

Kendall William Meadows Jr. was accused of the carjacking the woman about 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East Kemper Avenue, between the Garden Grove (22) Freeway and Fairhaven Avenue, police said. Meadows was arrested Saturday.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition but was expected to survive, police said.

Meadows was charged with attempted murder, carjacking, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies.

Meadows also faces sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, causing paralysis or a brain injury, causing injury that terminates a pregnancy and the personal use of a deadly weapon.

Meadows was scheduled to be arraigned May 26 in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana.